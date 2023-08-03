Dhaka North to apply biological larvicide Bti to control dengue from Sunday

TBS Report
03 August, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2023, 10:36 pm

Dhaka North to apply biological larvicide Bti to control dengue from Sunday

An expert team from Singapore will provide the health department of the city corporation with guidance the use of the pesticide

TBS Report
03 August, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2023, 10:36 pm
The Dhaka North City Corporation hold a meeting today to review the steps taken to combat dengue in the capital. Photo: Jahidul Islam
The Dhaka North City Corporation hold a meeting today to review the steps taken to combat dengue in the capital. Photo: Jahidul Islam

The Dhaka North City Corporation is set to apply biological larvicide Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti), which has been imported from Singapore, to control dengue in the capital from Sunday.

To this end, an expert team from Singapore will hold a conference with the health department of the city corporation on Friday and Saturday to provide guidance on the proper mixing and application of the pesticide, said Dhaka North Mayor Md Atiqul Islam.  

During a discussion to review the dengue prevention activities at the city corporation headquarters on Thursday, he said that the councillors are now meeting with the imams of the mosques, school teachers, and other respected figures in the wards to combat dengue.

Dhaka North has initiated three-tier activities to prevent the spread of the deadly dengue, said the mayor, and added that the councillors will provide bi-monthly reports, including activity pictures, to monitor progress.

Dhaka North imports Bti bacteria to intensify mosquito control

"We are conducting raids and imposing fines upon finding Aedes larvae. This campaign will be conducted throughout the year," he said. 

To further strengthen efforts, the mayor requested the local government minister to appoint an entomologist alongside the magistrate.

At the event, Local Government and Rural Development Minister Md Tajul Islam said that currently, there is an outbreak of dengue disease in 129 countries. The prevalence of such diseases is increasing all over the world due to global warming.

However, he expressed hope in reducing dengue transmission by eliminating the breeding grounds of Aedes mosquitoes.

Referring to the opinions of experts from different countries on dengue prevention, Tajul Islam said, "There is no easy way to reduce dengue infection without destroying the breeding grounds of Aedes mosquitoes."

During the event, he opened the Bti packets and showed it to journalists.

Bti is a bacteria-based larvicide which is used as an effective and safe method to eliminate mosquito larvae without any adverse effects on humans.

