Dhaka North to distribute mosquito-awareness book to all primary educational institutions

The cover photo of the book launched by the Dhaka north to create mosquito awareness. Photo: TBS

As part of the effort to thwart mosquito-borne diseases, the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) will distribute one lakh books related to mosquito awareness to all primary educational institutions - including primary schools and madrasas – that fall under it's purview.

DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam unveiled the cover of this book titled "Moshar Kamor Khotikor" (Mosquito bites are harmful) in the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area on Sunday (24 July).

The 12-page book, which is a Bangla translation of a book distributed among children in Miami Dade County, USA, contains awareness quotes along with relevant illustrations.

Mayor Atiqul Islam said, "We want to inform our children that mosquito bites are harmful so that they can be our super heroes fighting mosquitoes.

"If children can learn about mosquitoes and protect themselves from being bitten, we can largely prevent mosquito-borne diseases. It will have an overall impact on the situation when children will be made aware of the harmfulness of mosquito breeding grounds."

After the distribution of the first printed lot, the city corporation will print more of this book to distribute them among the children.