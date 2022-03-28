Dhaka CMH observes colon cancer awareness month

To observe Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month in March 2022, Combined Military Hospital, Dhaka held a rally and a discussion meeting at its compound on Monday.

CMH Chief Surgeon General Brigadier General Mohammad Shafiqul Alam also spoke as the chief guest, said an ISPR press release.

Head of the Colon and Rectal Surgery Department Brigadier General (prof) Mohammad Tanvirul Islam presented the keynote article.

Experts at the discussion meeting emphasized the importance of screening and early detection. Regular screening for colorectal cancer can be the key to preventing it, they added.

Colorectal cancer refers to cancer of the colon. It can originate from anywhere in the rectum or colon.

Commandant of CMH Dhaka Brigadier General Jamil Ahmed delivered the welcome speech at the programme.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the number of patients and deaths from rectal and colon cancer is increasing gradually.