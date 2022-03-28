Dhaka CMH observes colon cancer awareness month

Health

TBS Report
28 March, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2022, 05:55 pm

Related News

Dhaka CMH observes colon cancer awareness month

TBS Report
28 March, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2022, 05:55 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

To observe Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month in March 2022, Combined Military Hospital, Dhaka held a rally and a discussion meeting at its compound on Monday.

CMH Chief Surgeon General Brigadier General Mohammad Shafiqul Alam also spoke as the chief guest, said an ISPR press release.

Head of the Colon and Rectal Surgery Department Brigadier General (prof) Mohammad Tanvirul Islam presented the keynote article.  

Experts at the discussion meeting emphasized the importance of screening and early detection. Regular screening for colorectal cancer can be the key to preventing it, they added.

Colorectal cancer refers to cancer of the colon. It can originate from anywhere in the rectum or colon.

Commandant of CMH Dhaka Brigadier General Jamil Ahmed delivered the welcome speech at the programme.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the number of patients and deaths from rectal and colon cancer is increasing gradually.

CMH / cancer / awareness

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Esther Duflo and Melinda French Gates. Sketch: TBS

How cash transfers bring more women into the workforce

7h | Panorama
Photo caption: How expensive is soybean oil now, after a continuous price hike for over a year? Photo: Mumit M

The tale of a ‘collaterally damaged’ people

9h | Analysis
Photo caption: In the near future, Wagely plans to promote financial literacy through SMS to teach workers how to manage money. Photo: Courtesy

Wagely: Helping workers manage money better

10h | Panorama
Moving ahead with 5G

Moving ahead with 5G

10h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Medicines made from poisonous plants

Medicines made from poisonous plants

7h | Videos
Aquarium Fish Exhibition Bangladesh held in Dhaka

Aquarium Fish Exhibition Bangladesh held in Dhaka

7h | Videos
World monuments go dark for Earth Hour

World monuments go dark for Earth Hour

23h | Videos
Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

2
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

5
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

6
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy