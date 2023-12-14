Nipah virus: DGHS urges halt on raw date juice sale

Health

TBS Report
14 December, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2023, 06:46 pm

Related News

Nipah virus: DGHS urges halt on raw date juice sale

TBS Report
14 December, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2023, 06:46 pm
Harvesting of raw juice from a date palm by a juice collector. Photo: TBS
Harvesting of raw juice from a date palm by a juice collector. Photo: TBS

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has issued an appeal to date juice vendors, urging them to stop the sale of raw juice to prevent the potential spread of the deadly Nipah virus.

Dr SM Golam Kaisar, deputy program manager of the Zoonotic Disease Control Program at the Disease Control Branch of DGHS, signed the urgent health bulletin released yesterday, highlighting the critical need for preventive measures.

According to the bulletin, the mortality rate from the Nipah virus exceeds 70%, with 10 out of 14 reported cases resulting in death during the 2022-23 period.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Nipah virus, a lethal viral disease, is known to emerge typically during the winter season. The virus is transmitted through bat droppings or saliva, which can contaminate raw date juice. This poses a severe health risk as individuals consuming raw date juice may unknowingly contract the Nipah virus.

The bulletin emphasised that children, adolescents, and adults are all vulnerable to Nipah virus infection. Effective communication and awareness among those involved in the collection, sale, and distribution of raw date juice, as well as the general public, are crucial to preventing the spread of this animal-borne infectious disease.

However, the health directorate clarified that there is no restriction on consuming jaggery made from date juice.

The DGHS outlined the main symptoms of Nipah disease, including fever with headache, seizures, delirium, loss of consciousness, and in some cases, difficulty breathing.

To prevent Nipah disease, the DGHS advises avoiding raw date juice, refraining from eating partially consumed fruits, washing fruits and vegetables thoroughly before consumption, seeking immediate medical attention at the nearest government hospital if Nipah symptoms arise, and practising hand hygiene after contact with an infected patient.

Top News

date juice / Nipah virus / DGHS / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A tribute to the last wild elephants in Bangladesh

A tribute to the last wild elephants in Bangladesh

2h | Earth
Julius Caesar: 70 years of a celluloid Shakespearean story that transcends time

Julius Caesar: 70 years of a celluloid Shakespearean story that transcends time

3h | Features
How can some people's wealth grow over 100 times?

How can some people's wealth grow over 100 times?

10h | Panorama
The consortium organises various teaching programs for junior doctors to stimulate lateral thinking. Photo: Courtesy

Planetary Health Academia: Border is not a barrier for these Bangladeshi-origin physicians

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why do Argentines prefer the dollar?

Why do Argentines prefer the dollar?

19m | TBS World
Onion crisis: Producers squeezed, consumers pay, traders feast

Onion crisis: Producers squeezed, consumers pay, traders feast

1h | TBS Stories
Apple unveils new security feature to safeguard against thieves

Apple unveils new security feature to safeguard against thieves

1h | Tech Talk
“Banking sector won't change even after elections”

“Banking sector won't change even after elections”

5h | Others