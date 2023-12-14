Nipah virus: DGHS urges halt on raw date juice sale

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has issued an appeal to date juice vendors, urging them to stop the sale of raw juice to prevent the potential spread of the deadly Nipah virus.

Dr SM Golam Kaisar, deputy program manager of the Zoonotic Disease Control Program at the Disease Control Branch of DGHS, signed the urgent health bulletin released yesterday, highlighting the critical need for preventive measures.

According to the bulletin, the mortality rate from the Nipah virus exceeds 70%, with 10 out of 14 reported cases resulting in death during the 2022-23 period.

Nipah virus, a lethal viral disease, is known to emerge typically during the winter season. The virus is transmitted through bat droppings or saliva, which can contaminate raw date juice. This poses a severe health risk as individuals consuming raw date juice may unknowingly contract the Nipah virus.

The bulletin emphasised that children, adolescents, and adults are all vulnerable to Nipah virus infection. Effective communication and awareness among those involved in the collection, sale, and distribution of raw date juice, as well as the general public, are crucial to preventing the spread of this animal-borne infectious disease.

However, the health directorate clarified that there is no restriction on consuming jaggery made from date juice.

The DGHS outlined the main symptoms of Nipah disease, including fever with headache, seizures, delirium, loss of consciousness, and in some cases, difficulty breathing.

To prevent Nipah disease, the DGHS advises avoiding raw date juice, refraining from eating partially consumed fruits, washing fruits and vegetables thoroughly before consumption, seeking immediate medical attention at the nearest government hospital if Nipah symptoms arise, and practising hand hygiene after contact with an infected patient.