DGHS urges to wear masks, take booster dose amid fresh Covid outbreak in China, India

It is paramount, again, to follow all Covid-19 health guidelines, including wearing a mask. Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Sunday urged everyone to wear masks in crowded places, wash hands frequently and get inoculated with the second booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The directive came amid increasing Covid-19 cases in China and India.

"The new sub-variant (BF.7) of the virus has been identified in patients in India, so we have to be careful," Additional Director General of DGHS Professor Dr Ahmedul Kabir told reporters during an online press briefing organised by the DGHS at 10:30am on Sunday.

Ahmedul Kabir noted that sub-variant BF.7 of the Omicron variant identified in China is much more contagious.

"It is four times more contagious than other variants."

The threat from this variant is much greater for those who have not yet received the Covid-19 vaccine. Besides, there is a risk for comorbid patients, pregnant women, so they should be inoculated with a second booster dose, he explained.

Ahmedul Kabir further said that the health services division had meetings with the country's hospitals as the infection is increasing in China and a new sub-variant of Covid has been identified in India. Isolation units at DNCC Covid Hospital as well as other hospitals have been kept ready to deal with a resurgence of coronavirus infections.

He said all types of ports including airports have been instructed to isolate suspected passengers and conduct rapid antigen tests. Apart from this, the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control And Research (IEDCR) has been instructed to carry out genome sequencing of all the patients who are being infected with Covid-19 in the country, he added.

Director General of DGHS Professor ABM Khurshid Alam also joined the press briefing.

He said, "Some people are saying that the expiry date of the booster dose we are providing is on 30 November 2022, so we are providing expired vaccine doses. Prof Ahmedul Kabir, who is in charge of the current vaccine committee, will explain this."

Responding to this, Ahmadul Kabir claimed that there is no reason for confusion about the vaccine.

The DGHS is providing vaccines after approval from the technical committee and World Health Organisation (WHO), along with the manufact uring company's letter.