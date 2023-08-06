DGHS unveils National Guideline of Diabetes 

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has unveiled the National Guideline of Diabetes Mellitus for the first time to treat the chronic disease.

Health experts at the event said the guideline will help the quality improvement of physicians and increase diabetes care and awareness activities.

Moreover, it will benefit 1.31 crore diabetic patients and their families, while reducing financial pressure on the health budget, they added.

The guideline, a joint effort of the Bangladesh Diabetic Society and Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica)'s Bangladesh office, was formally launched at an event held in a city hotel on Sunday.

The initiative aimed to provide comprehensive assistance in creating these crucial guidelines.

International Diabetes Federation President Prof Aktar Hossain, Bangladesh Diabetic Association President National Professor AK Azad Khan, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed, Jica Bangladesh office's Senior Representative Komori Takashi and physicians from various medical institutions of the country were also present.

Non-Communicable Disease Control Program Line Director Prof Dr Robed Amin presided over the event. Renowned diabetes and hormone specialists attended the event.