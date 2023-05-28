DGHS to take action against private hospitals charging over Tk500 for dengue tests

TBS Report
28 May, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 12:56 pm

DGHS to take action against private hospitals charging over Tk500 for dengue tests

In a bid to regulate medical costs and ensure fair treatment, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has issued a directive stating that private medical college hospitals can charge a maximum of Tk500 for a dengue test. 

Any hospital found charging more than this amount will face strict actions from the authorities. On the other hand, government hospitals will continue to offer dengue tests for a fixed fee of Tk100.

The decision comes amidst the increasing number of dengue patients, particularly among the Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar. After Dhaka, this region holds the highest number of patients in the country.

Thousands of dengue cases have been reported among the Rohingya community this year, posing a challenge to the effective management and prevention of the mosquito-borne disease.

During an emergency press conference on Sunday morning (28 May), (DGHS) Spokesperson Prof Dr Nazmul Islam highlighted the difficulties in managing the dengue situation among the Rohingya population. 

He emphasised the lack of awareness among the community, citing cultural differences that hinder conventional approaches to raising awareness and preventing the disease.

One of the contributing factors to the spread of dengue among the Rohingya population is the inadequate water supply system in their camps. While Dhaka benefits from a retained water supply, the Rohingya community faces significant challenges in accessing clean water. They often collect water from various sources, including open containers and holes, increasing the risk of dengue transmission, he added.

Highlighting the population density of the Rohingya camp, Nazmul explained that although Dhaka has a larger population overall, the confined space in the camp leads to a higher number of dengue cases. So far, 1,066 people have tested positive for the virus in the Rohingya population.

Meanwhile, when asked about the areas with the highest number of dengue patients in Dhaka, the DGHS was unable to provide a specific response. 

Islam stated that densely populated areas within the two Dhaka city corporations typically experience high mosquito infestation. However, determining the precise areas with the highest dengue prevalence requires verification of patient data. 

Patient management remains the department's primary focus, while local government authorities are responsible for implementing measures in areas suffering from a dengue menace.

The Director of DGHS's  Non-communicable Disease Control (NCDC) Programme Professor Dr Mohammed Robed Amin emphasized the need for increased awareness regarding this issue. 

He compared the development of Dhaka city to an unplanned city like those seen in Brazil, which leads to a higher incidence of dengue cases. 

Amin stressed the importance of raising awareness about dengue rather than solely focusing on platelet transfusions, which are only critical in specific cases.

DGHS Additional Director General (ADG) (planning and development) Professor Dr Ahmedul Kabir acknowledged that the dengue outbreak has led to an increase in people opting for tests. 

Consequently, the government has capped the cost of tests at Tk100 in public facilities and Tk500 in private establishments, similar to the measures implemented last year, he added.

