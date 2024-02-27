DGHS to shut six Dhaka hospitals, take punitive actions against 12 more

The Directorate General of Health Services has decided to shut down six hospitals in the capital for operating without licence.

Besides, punitive actions will be taken against 12 more hospitals in the city for operating without maintaining the required standard of services, Dr Abu Hossain Md Moinul Ahsan, director (hospital) of DGHS, told The Business Standard today (27 February).

"We have visited 18 hospitals in different areas of the capital. Of these, two have no licence, two are substandard and no staff could be found in the other two. It has been decided to close these six hospitals.

"Other 12 hospitals also have various lackings including quality of service, equipment, and cleanliness. They will also be brought under punishment," he told TBS over the phone.

"Tomorrow (28 February), we will announce the detailed decision in this regard through an office order. Our drive against illegal hospitals will continue," he added.

The DGHS drive against illegal hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres comes following criticism of health authorities in regulating the health institutions after two children died in two Dhaka hospitals due to faulty treatments.

On 31 December, a five-year-old child passed away following a circumcision procedure conducted at United Medical College Hospital in the capital's Badda.

According to DGHS, the hospital was operating without a licence.

Weeks later, another child died at the JS Diagnostic and Medical Checkup Center in Malibagh in a similar way. The diagnostic centre did not have a licence either.