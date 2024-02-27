DGHS to shut six Dhaka hospitals, take punitive actions against 12 more

Health

TBS Report
27 February, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2024, 08:09 pm

Related News

DGHS to shut six Dhaka hospitals, take punitive actions against 12 more

Details regarding the decisions will be disclosed tomorrow, DGHS officials said

TBS Report
27 February, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2024, 08:09 pm
DGHS to shut six Dhaka hospitals, take punitive actions against 12 more

The Directorate General of Health Services has decided to shut down six hospitals in the capital for operating without licence.

Besides, punitive actions will be taken against 12 more hospitals in the city for operating without maintaining the required standard of services, Dr Abu Hossain Md Moinul Ahsan, director (hospital) of DGHS, told The Business Standard today (27 February).

"We have visited 18 hospitals in different areas of the capital. Of these, two have no licence, two are substandard and no staff could be found in the other two. It has been decided to close these six hospitals.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Other 12 hospitals also have various lackings including quality of service, equipment, and cleanliness. They will also be brought under punishment," he told TBS over the phone.

"Tomorrow (28 February), we will announce the detailed decision in this regard through an office order. Our drive against illegal hospitals will continue," he added.

The DGHS drive against illegal hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres comes following criticism of health authorities in regulating the health institutions after two children died in two Dhaka hospitals due to faulty treatments.  

On 31 December, a five-year-old child passed away following a circumcision procedure conducted at United Medical College Hospital in the capital's Badda.

According to DGHS, the hospital was operating without a licence.

Weeks later, another child died at the JS Diagnostic and Medical Checkup Center  in Malibagh in a similar way.  The diagnostic centre did not have a licence either.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

DGHS / hospital / licence

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Winning matches vs winning hearts: Does it count at work?

8h | Panorama
From 2022 to 2023, Head Gear’s sales saw 643% growth and achieved the revenue milestone of Tk1 crore. Photo: courtesy

Head Gear: A Bangladeshi cap brand with global dreams

12h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Apex Bangladesh Fashion Legacy Summit and Show’24: Bridging heritage with innovation in fashion

1d | Mode
Owners took the opportunity to bond, exchanging tales of their beloved Crowns, while basking in the shared passion for these automotive icons. Photo: Akif Hamid

Crowns at Kaya: A convoy of the royal cavalcade

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Jayant's friendship with Thousand of birds

Jayant's friendship with Thousand of birds

1h | Videos
Why Putin is unstoppable?

Why Putin is unstoppable?

59m | Videos
The men's and women's World Cup trophies will be the equivalent in all aspects.

The men's and women's World Cup trophies will be the equivalent in all aspects.

2h | Videos
Electricity prices to jump up to tk0.70 per unit

Electricity prices to jump up to tk0.70 per unit

4h | Videos