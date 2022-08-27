DGHS to raid illegal health entities again

Health

TBS Report
27 August, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2022, 09:40 pm

DGHS. Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
DGHS. Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS

The Director General of Health Services (DGHS) is going to start a 72-hour operation again to shut down illegal hospitals, diagnostic centres and blood banks across the country.

"We are once again going to take serious action against illegal health entities. The operation might be conducted from Monday to Wednesday," DGHS Additional Director General (Administration) Professor Dr Ahmedul Kabir told The Business Standard (TBS).

The DGHS conducted a similar operation on 26 May.

DGHS sources said the institutions, which did not comply with all the conditions, were given three months to improve their situation. A new campaign will be launched to take action against those who have not got registered or renewed their licenses within the stipulated time.

In this regard, a meeting of civil surgeons, and upazila health and family planning officers from all over the country was held with the DGHS Wednesday night, Dr Ahmedul added.

The DGHS official also said the government realised revenue worth Tk26 crore from registration fees, renewal of registration fees and fines given by health entities in the last two and a half months. In addition, the most number of institutions ever were given licenses during this time.

In the first few days after the operation in May, the rush to renew the license and take new licenses has slowed down, he added.

DGHS sources said a circular will be issued today after meeting with civil surgeons across the country, specifying the date of the campaign.

Earlier in May, the DGHS launched a campaign with the help of local administrations to close illegal private hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centres across the country. As many as 1,641 illegal hospitals, diagnostic centres and blood banks were closed in the last couple of months.

Till 31 July, 1,103 healthcare facilities got registered for the first time while 2,181 renewed their licences, 2,339 applied for new licenses and 4,598 applied for license renewal.

