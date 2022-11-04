DGHS orders free dengue tests at public hospitals

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has ordered free testing of dengue infection at all government hospitals of the country.

"In order to ensure proper treatment of dengue, free dengue tests will be offered at government hospitals across the country," said Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam after a function at Hotel Intercontinental Dhaka on Friday (4 November).

Dr ABM Khurshid Alam said, "Entomologists can better tell when the dengue situation will be under control. However, there is no shortcoming in the health directorate in terms of treatment. Treatment is available at upazila-district levels. Dengue test results are being given free of cost in government hospitals."

The DGHS director believes that the risk of death due to dengue is increasing due to the fact that dengue is not detected in the early stages and patients' arrival at hospitals late.

He said, "The local government and the health directorate are working together to control the alarming situation."