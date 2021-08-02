DGHS asks Praava Health to suspend its activities

Health

TBS Report
02 August, 2021, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2021, 10:07 pm

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has directed Praava Health to suspend all of its activities including Covid-19 tests after finding different anomalies. 

The Hospital and Clinics Section of the DGHS sent a letter to Praava Health authorities on Monday.

"Praava Health has been served the letter as DGHS investigation team found some anomalies, including providing flawed medical reports," said Farid Uddin Mia, director of Hospitals and Clinics Section. 

The health department conducted an investigation taking the complaint of former law minister Shafiq Ahmed's son Mahfuz Shafiq into account. 

According to Shafiq Ahmed, his wife and two daughters sent samples to Praava Health for Covid-19 test on 7 July in the afternoon as they were scheduled to visit the United States two days later. However, the result came out positive at night. 

Later on 8 July, Shafiq Ahmed sent samples of 20 people including all family members to the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research (IEDCR) and the results came negative the next day.

