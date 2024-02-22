DGHS bans administering anesthesia in diagnostic centres

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has issued an order banning the administration of anesthesia in doctors' chambers and diagnostic centres.

In an order issued today, the health directorate said any type of operation, surgery or interventional procedure cannot be done without a Bangladesh Medical & Dental Council (BMDC) recognised specialist anesthetist.

The move comes following the recent death of two children allegedly due to the administration of anesthesia during circumcision procedures.

A fourth-grader named Ahnaf Tahmin Ayham died while undergoing circumcision at JS Diagnostic and Medical Checkup Center in Malibagh on Tuesday (20 February). Earlier on 8 January, a five-year-old child named Ayaan died after undergoing circumcision under full anaesthesia at the United Medical College Hospital in Satarkul, Dhaka.

According to the DGHS order, institutions labeled as diagnostic and hospital, but possessing only a diagnostic or hospital license, are not authorised to offer services specified in their name unless they acquire the appropriate license.

For diagnostic centers and pathological laboratories, only tests specified in the category of the obtained license can be conducted, the DGHS said.

It added that specialists in pathology, microbiology, biochemistry, and radiology must be appointed in the medical facilities in accordance with their designated category.

The health directorate also stated that a registered physician must be employed as an assistant surgeon for any type of operation, surgery, or procedure in any private hospital or clinic.

A copy of the licence for private clinics, hospitals, and diagnostic centres must be visibly displayed in front of the main entrance of the establishment at all times, said the DGHS.

Won't allow business to be done with people's lives: Health minister

In a statement issued over the order, Health and Family Welfare Minister Samanta Lal Sen said, "We are noticing that some unscrupulous people are setting up mediocre hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centres just for their business interests, ignoring any rules of the government.

"They are doing business with people's lives…Still over 1,200 private health centres are not registered. They don't have good doctors, nurses, technicians. So how are they running hospitals? How are they getting patients? We have to think about these."

He also pointed out that 1,000 such health centres had already been shut down, with more unregistered centres to be shuttered soon.

"Every private medical, clinic, and diagnostic centre must comply with this office order. Failure to do so will result in severe penalties including cancellation of registration," Lal warned.