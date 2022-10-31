DGHS asks hospitals to record NID or birth certificate number while admitting patients
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) ordered hospitals to record the National Identity Card (NID) or birth registration number while admitting a patient.
This information was disclosed in a notice published by the DGHS on Monday (31 October).
For the purpose of recording the detailed information of patients hospitals are being directed to keep a specific space in the admission forms to record the NID or birth registration numbers of the patients, reads the notice.