Developing countries must work together to reduce maternal, child mortality: Health minister

Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said the South regional developing countries must work together to play a stronger role in reducing maternal and child mortality.

"Member countries of the Partners in Population and Development (PPD) must collaborate to effectively combat poverty in developing nations. Through empowerment of women, significant strides can be made in reducing maternal and child mortality rates, as well as eradicating child marriages," he said while speaking at the 38th meeting of PPD held at Hotel Sonargaon in Dhaka today (10 August).

The health minister represented Bangladesh, the host country, at the meeting.

During this three-day meeting, the PPD, an alliance of 27 member countries from the developing South-South regional states, will focus on enhancing collaboration among these nations to foster mutual development.

The meeting resulted in a consensus among the member countries to extend support in areas such as health systems, population management, and economic advancement.

During the meeting, the executive members discussed social development, economic prosperity, and the promotion of sustainable development across the member countries.

South African Minister of Social Development and current President of PPD Lindiwe Zulu; Professor Benjamin IB Hounkpatin, health minister of Benin and an executive member of PPD; and Bangladesh Health Minister Zahid Maleque participated in the keynote discussion.

Representatives from other member countries also shared their views during the discussion.

The next 20th Inter-Ministerial Conference on Population and Development of PPD will be held on 3 October in Zimbabwe.