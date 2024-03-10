Dengue: Two more deaths in 24 hours

A mother ties the knot of her dengue infected sons longyi at a hospital in Dhaka. File photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Two more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Sunday (10 March) morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

This year, the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh rose to 20.

Besides, 12 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever during this period, according to the DGHS press release.

Of them, five were admitted in Dhaka hospitals, while the rest were outside the capital.

A total of 65 patients are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, 1,484 dengue cases have been reported since 1 January this year.

Last year, a total of 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.

The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 3,18,749 recoveries last year.

Last year's September was the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak, with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.