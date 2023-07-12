Dengue test fee reduced to Tk50 in govt hospitals

Health

TBS Report
12 July, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2023, 04:13 pm

Technician Marianela Garcia Alba, 39, looks at an Aedes aegypti mosquito under a microscope at the CNEA (National Atomic Energy Commission), in Ezeiza, in the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina April 12, 2023. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
For the next 30 days, the health directorate has set the testing fee for dengue at Tk50, reducing it from Tk100, for government hospitals.

The new rate was announced in a DGHS handbill issued on Wednesday (12 July).

Earlier, government hospitals used to charge a Tk100 fee for NS-1 antigen tests for dengue patients and in private hospitals it was Tk300,

The Directorate General of Health Services has also advised countrymen to be careful instead of panicking over dengue fever.

In case of fever, people were asked to take a dengue test following the doctor's advice. 

Lately, the traditional symptoms of dengue infection have changed making it more unpredictable and riskier to deal with, amid an alarming rise in daily cases and deaths.

It has been advised to seek immediate medical attention in the case of symptoms like severe body aches, headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and body joint pain, nausea, swelling of the nasal glands, rash or red spots on the body and thin stools.

Meanwhile, experts urged people to consult a doctor in case of any physical illness. Besides, they think that mosquito killing and personal precautions are important to deal with dengue.
 

