Dengue surge in Bangladesh: 214 more hospitalized

Some 214 fresh dengue cases were reported in Bangladesh in 24 hours till Friday morning.

Since 1 August, the country has been seeing over 200 dengue cases every day adding worries to the already overburdened health sector with Covid-19 patients.

Of the new dengue cases, 211 were reported in Dhaka while the rest from outside the capital, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

According to the (DGHS), 1,010 patients are currently receiving treatment at different hospitals across the country. Of them, 972 patients were reported to be admitted to hospitals in Dhaka.

Some 4,115 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January and 3,095 of them have been released after they recovered.

So far, 10 suspected deaths caused by dengue were reported to the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) but none of them has been reviewed and confirmed yet, said the DGHS.

Dengue fever was first reported in Bangladesh in 2000, claiming 93 lives that year. In the years that followed, the country learned to deal with the disease much better.

The fatalities had almost fallen to zero at one stage, before surging again in 2018, leading to the severe outbreak the following year.