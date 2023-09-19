Dengue situation turning dire in Faridpur

The dengue situation has taken a turn for the dire in Faridpur as the number of infected and dead has been increasing.

Many patients are being treated on hospital floors and corridors as there is a shortage of beds.

According to the district health department, 250 patients have been admitted with dengue in the last 24 hours in different hospitals in the district. At present 782 people are under treatment in different hospitals of the district. The number of dengue patients in the district is 8,714. Of these, 7,901 patients have recovered. 31 patients have died so far while undergoing treatment in hospitals.

There is an acute shortage of essential intravenous (IV) saline for the treatment of dengue patients. In addition to this, the demand for blood has increased several times.

Shopkeepers said that there has been a huge demand for the saline for the past few months. But there is absolutely no supply compared to demand. The small amount of supply available is very little compared to the demand, they added.

In this regard, Faridpur Chemist and Druggist Association President Mazharul Alam Chanchal said, "Not only in Faridpur, there is a shortage of saline used in the treatment of dengue throughout the country. The number of dengue patients and death rate has increased in Faridpur. The saline crisis has been getting worse for the last few months. Companies are unable to provide saline. There is no syndicate here. No pharmacy is charging more than the prescribed price."

In this regard, District Consumer Rights Protection Department Assistant Director Md Sohail Sheikh said, "Regular monitoring is being done in pharmacies to control the price of DNS saline for dengue patients. A few pharmacy owners have been fined for overcharging. Pharmacy owners reported a supply shortage of saline."

Dengue outbreaks have occurred over the past few years in Faridpur, but no deaths have occurred. However, within the last two months, 31 people have died in Faridpur.

It has been reported that apart from various hospitals in the district and upazila, there is also a shortage of intravenous saline in drug stores.

Many have complained even though the dengue situation in Faridpur taking a turn for the worse, the health department is not bothered about it.

Civil Surgeon Dr Siddikur Rahman said, "If there is a saline crisis, we are trying to solve it by bringing saline from where it is available. Besides, the dengue situation will improve within the next two weeks."