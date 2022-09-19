Dengue prevalence also rising outside Dhaka this year

Health

Tawsia Tajmim
19 September, 2022, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2022, 11:07 pm

Related News

Dengue prevalence also rising outside Dhaka this year

Tawsia Tajmim
19 September, 2022, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2022, 11:07 pm
File photo. Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/TBS
File photo. Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/TBS

Summary:

  • Dengue so far claimed 45 lives 
  • 10,041 people infected, with 2,096 outside Dhaka
  • Outside capital, dengue patients are now 20%
  • Experts urged all to be alert

The prevalence of dengue is rising across the country, along with the capital Dhaka which is considered a hotspot for the mosquito-borne viral disease, thanks to improved communication systems and a lack of effective measures by local authorities. 

The disease has so far claimed 45 lives this year, according to the health directorate, while 24 of them are from outside Dhaka. 

The number of people infected with dengue is 10,041, with 2,096 cases outside the capital, as of Monday.

In 2016, dengue patients outside Dhaka were only 1%, which is 20% this year. It was 4% in 2017, 0% in 2018, 49% in 2019, 13% in 2020, and 17% in 2021. 

"Dengue outbreak is increasing in Dhaka and outside Dhaka. We can provide health care, we are doing it. But prevention is essential," said Professor ABM Khurshid Alam, director general of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

"There is a mosquito infestation all over the country. The health department, local government ministry, and city corporations need to work together to control dengue," he told The Business Standard. 

Experts believe the movement of people from Dhaka to other districts and the carelessness of city corporations and municipalities are the key reasons behind the rise of dengue cases in urban areas outside Dhaka. 

Professor of zoology at Jahangirnagar University Kabirul Bashar said the urban authorities are careless about killing mosquitoes. "They don't find out why their programmes are not working effectively to kill mosquitos." 

He added that Cox's Bazar has more dengue patients, among other districts, as people frequently move to the Rohingya camps there. 

"Hotspot management is essential for dengue control. There are two ways to change the hotspot: not allowing patients to leave the hotspots and running extensive mosquito-killing programmes. But none of these are being done, causing a rise in dengue infections.

Dr ABM Abdullah, emeritus professor and personal physician of the prime minister, told TBS that city corporations, municipalities should take effective initiatives to control mosquitoes. 

"If someone is infected with dengue, then they should eat saline and water. No painkillers except paracetamol should be taken. Dengue does not require antibiotics. If the fever is high, it is better to be admitted to the hospital, but most patients with dengue do not need platelets or blood transfusion."

Out of 1529 dengue patients in Chittagong Division, 987 are from Cox's Bazar. 18 dengue patients died in Cox's Bazar this year.

Dr Mahbubur Rahman, Civil Surgeon of Cox's Bazar, told TBS that most of the dengue patients are Rohingya. 

"Now, the rate of dengue infection among the host community is also increasing. We have asked the local government department to take measures to kill mosquitoes," he added.

Top News

Dengue / Dengue Cases Spike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Can the Bangladesh economy afford trade in local currencies?

13h | Panorama
Google Pixel 7 Ultra to arrive next month; new camera details leaked

Google Pixel 7 Ultra to arrive next month; new camera details leaked

14h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

'Bangladesh can settle only 10% of its trade with China and India with local currency'

13h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'A reserve full of less acceptable currencies will not benefit us'

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nasa's Mars Rover collects amazing rock samples

Nasa's Mars Rover collects amazing rock samples

3h | Videos
Cumilla's School Education Museum

Cumilla's School Education Museum

4h | Videos
The decision of King Charles III that is being discussed and criticized

The decision of King Charles III that is being discussed and criticized

5h | Videos
Fastest trains in the world

Fastest trains in the world

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
The Nigerians have learnt Bangla so that they can bargain better with the sellers of the cloth market. They buy clothes in bulk and send them directly to Nigeria. Photos: TBS
Panorama

From Bangabazar to Nigeria: How undocumented Nigerians set up an RMG export business 

4
Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 
World+Biz

Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 

5
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation

6
No tax on capital gains for individual investors in bourses: NBR  
Stocks

No tax on capital gains for individual investors in bourses: NBR  