Dengue patients in communities 5 times higher than hospital records: DGHS official

The number of dengue patients at community level across the country is five times higher than the tally of patients treated at hospitals, DGHS Line Director of Communicable Disease Control Prof Dr Nazmul Islam has said.

This year, more than 70,000 dengue patients have received treatment at hospitals so far.

Terming the surge in dengue cases as a "tip of the iceberg", Prof Nazmul said that if the patients are not made aware, death from the mosquito-borne disease cannot be reduced.

"It has become very important to verify the severity of dengue through surveys across the country. We also need to work on the idea that neighbouring countries have been successful in controlling dengue and move forward in finding a solution to the dengue menace by making timely decisions and increasing people's involvement," he said.

The official was addressing the "Seminar on Challenges to Prevention and Control of Dengue in Bangladesh: The Way Forward", organised by the Public Health Association of Bangladesh at the National Institute of Preventive and Social Medicine (Nipsom) auditorium in the capital's Mohakhali yesterday.

Also at the seminar, renowned public health experts made 10 recommendations to prevent and control dengue.

These include — enhanced public awareness towards behaviour change, community engagement, prioritisation of strategies for delivering services, strengthening healthcare capacity, creative and innovative methods in hospital case management system, integrated vector control, effective surveillance system.

While presenting a keynote paper, Prof Dr Sanya Tahmina, former additional director general of the DGHS, said, "Early detection and treatment can reduce death, and vector control to reduce morbidity. Mosquitoes have to be destroyed after conducting a survey once every 10 days."

Presenting another keynote paper, Prof Dr Golam Sharowar, head of the department of entomology at Nipsom, stated that the city corporation authorities in the capital have stuck to fogging adulticides and spraying larvicide in battling dengue.

"These approaches have not proven to be effective in aedes mosquito control, prevention of dengue and other viral diseases," he said, adding that outdoor fogging thrives aedes indoor.

Prof Dr Shah Monir Hossain, president of the Public Health Association of Bangladesh and former director general of the DGHS, stated that surveillance and management in both public and private arrangements, and awareness among people can play a major role in dengue control.

"Dengue patients should be treated separately if possible", said IEDCR adviser M Mushtaq Hossain, adding that if the patients are kept under mosquito nets, it will help to reduce the rate of infection.