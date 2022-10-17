Dengue patients are coming but no space in hospitals: Health secretary

Dengue patients are coming in but there is no space in the hospitals to admit them, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's Health Services Division Secretary Dr Muhammad Anowar Hossain Howlader.

"Dengue is breaking records almost every day. Pressure is increasing in hospitals. In particular, there are no beds allocated for dengue patients in any government hospital in the capital. Even so, many patients are coming every day," the health secretary said during a meeting on prevention and control of Aedes mosquito-borne dengue organised at the Department of Health on Monday (17 October).

He said that none of the beds are vacant in Dhaka Medical College and Hospital, Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital and the specialised hospitals.

"But we cannot send patients back. We treat the patients anyway we can. We don't want a serious situation like 2019. For this, separate dengue units should be started in hospitals. Sufficient fluid should be provided. If necessary, the use of mosquito nets should be made mandatory in every ward. If the patient does not bring a mosquito net, then the hospital will have to arrange it," he added.

The health secretary said that the department has told the city corporations to quickly arrange operations in the hotspots.

"It is not enough to carry out campaigns only, importance should be given to publicity in mass media. At the same time, water should not accumulate in the place of waste. Waste should be disposed of quickly. Wasa has a lot of work to do. Care should be taken so that water does not accumulate in the garbage. But if common people are not aware then we can't do anything even by conducting campaigns. Use of mosquito nets should be ensured. The surrounding areas should be kept clean. Coconut water is very useful in dengue, but coconut shells is a disaster for us," he further said.

In response to a question, Department of Health Director General Professor Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam said that in areas including Mirpur, which are one of the hotspots of dengue, the patients will be treated in dedicated hospitals for Covid including Mirpur Lalkuthi and Mahanagar Hospital.