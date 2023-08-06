Dengue outbreak soars amidst lack of coordinated prevention efforts: Experts

Health

TBS Report
06 August, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2023, 09:59 pm

Related News

Dengue outbreak soars amidst lack of coordinated prevention efforts: Experts

The government's death data is inconsistent, significantly underreporting cases, Public health expert Dr Lanin Chowdhury claimed

TBS Report
06 August, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2023, 09:59 pm
Dengue outbreak soars amidst lack of coordinated prevention efforts: Experts

The lack of coordinated prevention efforts between the local government ministry and the Directorate General of Health Services is worsening the country's dengue situation to critical levels, health experts said on Sunday.
 
While addressing a discussion on "Dengue Outbreak in the Context of Environment and Social Impact" at Dhaka Reporters Unity, they emphasised the utmost importance of seamless coordination between the two public organisations to swiftly treat dengue patients and effectively prevent viral infection outbreaks.
 
Addressing the event arranged by Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA), entomologist Kabirul Bashar said since 2000, Bangladesh has been experiencing a dengue outbreak, and unfortunately, the lack of coordination between the local government and the Health Directorate persists.
 
Expressing concern over a potential increase in dengue cases during August and September, he underscored the state's meticulous planning and strategic mapping to effectively combat the dengue outbreak.
 
He said, "All our efforts would be in vain if we don't succeed in destroying the breeding ground of mosquitoes."
 
Public health expert Dr Lanin Chowdhury said, "Our discussion on dengue focuses solely on Dhaka, with no unified effort to eradicate the disease nationwide. Infected individuals remain vulnerable to mosquito bites, making them challenging to control.
 
"The government's death data is inconsistent, significantly underreporting cases. The actual death toll exceeds 3000, not 300 as officially stated by the DGHS," he claimed.
 
He also alleged that "The government did not conduct any research on how the dengue is transforming in the country. What are the government's responsible institutions? There has been no initiative taken by responsible institutions, unlike Kolkata, a state in neighbouring India."  
 
BAPA Vice President Architect Iqbal Habib said climate change and continuous environmental destruction are the main drivers of the dengue outbreak. Besides, the government lacks a coordinated action plan to control the mosquito-borne disease. There is no effective coordination between the two Dhaka city corporations, leading to inadequate waste management in urban areas.
 
Dr Mushtuq Hossain, advisor to the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), said Dhaka lacks a community healthcare system, leading everything to be concentrated in the medical college hospital, making it challenging to manage.
 
Unlike Covid-19, dengue deaths are preventable. Unfortunately, the current situation hinders the opening of a control room, partly due to conflicts between the DGHS and local government, he added.
 
Dr Mushtuq Hossain also said identifying dengue patients through door-to-door testing is necessary to tackle the issue effectively. Therefore, aside from campaigns, individual efforts must be mobilised to control dengue effectively.
 
BAPA put forward several recommendations including steps to implement the Integrated Vector Management Guidelines prepared by the local government ministry immediately to control dengue in the country.

Top News

Dengue / experts / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

During the Dubai International Fashion Week in 2019, Tasmim Zobaear made his international debut. Photo: Courtesy

Tasmim Zobaear: Bridging cultures through haute couture

14h | Mode
Photo: Shajgoj

4 monsoon skincare tips to get glowing and shiny skin

14h | Mode
Roger Gwynn was the man behind some of the most iconic photographs of pre-independence Dhaka. Illustration: TBS

Roger Gwynn and Bangladesh: A friendship six decades in the making

16h | Panorama
Former governor of Bangladesh Bank and Emeritus Professor at Dhaka University Dr Atiur Rahman. Sketch: TBS

We can talk about growth in better times. It’s time to stabilise

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Afghani Kabuli Polao is now in Dhaka

Afghani Kabuli Polao is now in Dhaka

5h | TBS Food
The country's shipping companies are in deep crisis

The country's shipping companies are in deep crisis

7h | TBS Economy
Sophie Starts new life after separation

Sophie Starts new life after separation

6h | TBS World
A Roman warship stuck under 23 feet of sand was unearth

A Roman warship stuck under 23 feet of sand was unearth

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

3
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic