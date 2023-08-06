Dengue outbreak soars amidst lack of coordinated prevention efforts: Experts

The lack of coordinated prevention efforts between the local government ministry and the Directorate General of Health Services is worsening the country's dengue situation to critical levels, health experts said on Sunday.



While addressing a discussion on "Dengue Outbreak in the Context of Environment and Social Impact" at Dhaka Reporters Unity, they emphasised the utmost importance of seamless coordination between the two public organisations to swiftly treat dengue patients and effectively prevent viral infection outbreaks.



Addressing the event arranged by Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA), entomologist Kabirul Bashar said since 2000, Bangladesh has been experiencing a dengue outbreak, and unfortunately, the lack of coordination between the local government and the Health Directorate persists.



Expressing concern over a potential increase in dengue cases during August and September, he underscored the state's meticulous planning and strategic mapping to effectively combat the dengue outbreak.



He said, "All our efforts would be in vain if we don't succeed in destroying the breeding ground of mosquitoes."



Public health expert Dr Lanin Chowdhury said, "Our discussion on dengue focuses solely on Dhaka, with no unified effort to eradicate the disease nationwide. Infected individuals remain vulnerable to mosquito bites, making them challenging to control.



"The government's death data is inconsistent, significantly underreporting cases. The actual death toll exceeds 3000, not 300 as officially stated by the DGHS," he claimed.



He also alleged that "The government did not conduct any research on how the dengue is transforming in the country. What are the government's responsible institutions? There has been no initiative taken by responsible institutions, unlike Kolkata, a state in neighbouring India."



BAPA Vice President Architect Iqbal Habib said climate change and continuous environmental destruction are the main drivers of the dengue outbreak. Besides, the government lacks a coordinated action plan to control the mosquito-borne disease. There is no effective coordination between the two Dhaka city corporations, leading to inadequate waste management in urban areas.



Dr Mushtuq Hossain, advisor to the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), said Dhaka lacks a community healthcare system, leading everything to be concentrated in the medical college hospital, making it challenging to manage.



Unlike Covid-19, dengue deaths are preventable. Unfortunately, the current situation hinders the opening of a control room, partly due to conflicts between the DGHS and local government, he added.



Dr Mushtuq Hossain also said identifying dengue patients through door-to-door testing is necessary to tackle the issue effectively. Therefore, aside from campaigns, individual efforts must be mobilised to control dengue effectively.



BAPA put forward several recommendations including steps to implement the Integrated Vector Management Guidelines prepared by the local government ministry immediately to control dengue in the country.