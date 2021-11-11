Dengue outbreak in Bangladesh: 176 more hospitalised in 24 hrs

Health

UNB
11 November, 2021, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2021, 07:11 pm

Related News

Dengue outbreak in Bangladesh: 176 more hospitalised in 24 hrs

The number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease this year remained unchanged at 96 as no fresh death was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)

UNB
11 November, 2021, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2021, 07:11 pm
Dengue outbreak in Bangladesh: 176 more hospitalised in 24 hrs

Bangladesh reported 176 new dengue patients being hospitalised in 24 hours till Thursday morning.

The number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease this year remained unchanged at 96 as no fresh death was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 88 people died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions.

Among the new patients, 135 were undergoing treatment in hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 41 cases were reported from outside the division.

Some 684 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Thursday.

Of them, 550 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 134 were listed outside Dhaka.

Since January, some 25,241 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country. So far, 24,461 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.

In September, the country recorded the highest number of 7,841 dengue cases of the current year with 23 deaths.

In October, the number of dengue cases came down to 5,604 with 22 deaths recorded.

Top News

Dengue / Dengue Cases / Mosquito borne disease

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

A Better Tomorrow – Photography Show at COP26 On BD Climate Change

A Better Tomorrow – Photography Show at COP26 On BD Climate Change

3h | Videos
Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

22h | Videos
Malala Yousafzai ties knot

Malala Yousafzai ties knot

22h | Videos
Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

2
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

4
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

5
Photo: Noor A Alam
Pursuit

Tasnia Atique: An entrepreneur who turned her adversities into lessons for others

6
Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills
Industry

Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills