Dengue outbreak in Bangladesh: 176 more hospitalised in 24 hrs

Bangladesh reported 176 new dengue patients being hospitalised in 24 hours till Thursday morning.

The number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease this year remained unchanged at 96 as no fresh death was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 88 people died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions.

Among the new patients, 135 were undergoing treatment in hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 41 cases were reported from outside the division.

Some 684 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Thursday.

Of them, 550 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 134 were listed outside Dhaka.

Since January, some 25,241 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country. So far, 24,461 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.

In September, the country recorded the highest number of 7,841 dengue cases of the current year with 23 deaths.

In October, the number of dengue cases came down to 5,604 with 22 deaths recorded.