Dengue numbers keep rising: 141 more cases reported in 24 hrs

Health

UNB
03 June, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2023, 06:29 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

One hundred forty-one more people were hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours till Saturday morning as the cases keep rising in the country.

Of the new patients, 128 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 397 dengue patients, including 345 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 2,279 dengue cases, 1,869 recoveries, and 13 deaths this year.

The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 – the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.

 

