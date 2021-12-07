Dengue menace is on the rise in the off-season too, with 100 deaths so far

Health

Md Jahidul Islam
07 December, 2021, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2021, 09:54 pm

Dengue menace is on the rise in the off-season too, with 100 deaths so far

Experts and entomologists are blaming the city corporations’ failure to control Aedes mosquitoes

Md Jahidul Islam
07 December, 2021, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2021, 09:54 pm
The Aedes aegypti mosquito causes diseases like dengue, yellow fever, chikungunya and zika. Photo: The Print
The Aedes aegypti mosquito causes diseases like dengue, yellow fever, chikungunya and zika. Photo: The Print

Highlights

  • 119 persons newly infected with dengue in the last 24 hours

  •  256 dengue patients undergoing treatment at govt and private hospitals

  • 27,779 dengue patients were admitted at hospitals this year so far

  • So far, 100 people died of dengue this year

  • Experts blame the failure of two city corporations to control Aedes larvae 

  • A DGHS survey found Aedes larvae in 30-40% of households  

     

Dengue menace is on the rise across the country—including the capital city-- this year even though the breeding season of the Aedes mosquito, a known vector of dengue, is over. 

Along with the off-season rise of dengue infection, the death toll from the disease is also higher than in other years. The number of dengue patients is not decreasing due to rains in November and December, experts say.  

27,779 people infected with dengue were admitted to hospitals across the country till Tuesday from January this year. Of them, 100 people so far have died of the disease.  Two of them have died in the last one day.

Experts and entomologists are blaming the city corporations' failure to control Aedes mosquitoes. Aedes and other mosquito control drives cannot be slowed down to prevent dengue. They think the city corporations should be more responsible. 

The life cycle of the Aedes mosquito is also changing due to climate change and changing living habits of the city dwellers, they opined. 

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) conducted a survey on Aedes larvae which will be finished on 12 December. In the ongoing post-monsoon survey, the DGHS found Aedes larvae in 30-40% of households including under-construction buildings and other houses.

In comparison to last years' survey, they did not find such a large number of dengue patients in December in previous years.   

In the last five-day of the survey till Tuesday, the DGHS inspected 1500 houses in 50 wards of both city corporations.   

Experts advised running Aedes Larvae control drives throughout the year instead of only in Aedes breeding season.  

Kabirul Bashar, entomologist and professor of the zoology department at Jahangirnagar University, who is involved in the survey, told TBS, "Dengue menace is on the rise in the off-season too due to rains in November and December. Aedes mosquitoes have gone through some characteristic changes as well as reproductive changes." 

He further said the authorities should conduct dengue control activities throughout the year instead of the breeding season of Aedes. 

Moreover, details about the dengue situation can be ascertained by reviewing the data found in the survey, he added.

According to data of DGHS's Health Emergency Operation Center & Control Room, so far, 100 people died of dengue this year. 

According to the DGHS, 27,779 people infected with dengue were admitted to hospitals across the country from January to 7 December this year. 256 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at government and private hospitals.  

119 persons were newly infected with dengue in the last 24 hours. Of them, 27 are from the Dhaka division while 91 patients are in other divisions of the country.   180 people are undergoing treatment at 46 government and private hospitals in Dhaka while 76 patients are in hospitals in other divisions. 

27,423 dengue patients have recovered from the disease and been released from the hospital since January, it added.   

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Importation is a notoriously complicated process with a lot of moving parts. Photo: Reuters

Can you become an importer in one and a half hours?

12h | Panorama
TBS Illustration

No luck finding work despite having a high CGPA? Here's why

13h | Panorama
Google smartwatch is expected to have a round screen with no bezels and offer basic fitness tracking features. Photo: Hindustan Times

Leaked! Google smartwatch codenamed ‘Rohan’ launching soon; what we know so far

1d | Tech
Photo: Collected

Six productivity apps to make life easier

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Industrial credit rises over 12%

Industrial credit rises over 12%

6h | Videos
Quamrul Hassan’s 110 works on display at Kalakendra

Quamrul Hassan’s 110 works on display at Kalakendra

6h | Videos
Bhabna talks about her new movie

Bhabna talks about her new movie

6h | Videos
Story of how going green proves a winner

Story of how going green proves a winner

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

3
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

4
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Saudi company to invest $1.75B in Bangladesh
Economy

Saudi company to invest $1.75B in Bangladesh