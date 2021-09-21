Dengue Menace: Another 275 people hospitalised in 24 hours

Health

TBS Report
21 September, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2021, 05:50 pm

Related News

Dengue Menace: Another 275 people hospitalised in 24 hours

Among the newly infected, 211 were admitted to different hospitals in the capital

TBS Report
21 September, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2021, 05:50 pm
Dengue patients taking treatment in a hospital: Photo: TBS
Dengue patients taking treatment in a hospital: Photo: TBS

Another 275 dengue patients were newly admitted to the hospitals across the country in the last 24 hours until 8am on Tuesday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the newly infected, 211 were admitted to different hospitals in the capital while the rest 64 were hospitalised outside the Dhaka.

Among them, 857 patients are being treated in hospitals inside Dhaka and 203 in hospitals outside the capital.

Currently, some 1,072 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different public and private hospitals across the country.

Since January this year, 15,976 people have been diagnosed with dengue with 14,845 recoveries, so far.

The country also saw 59 dengue-related deaths this year.

This year, the number of dengue patients has already reached the second highest level in 21 years.

The country witnessed 12 dengue related deaths in July, another 34 deaths in August and 13 more in September.

Bangladesh / Top News

dengue menace / dengue patients / Dengue cases on the rise

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

2h | Videos
E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

2h | Videos
Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

23h | Videos
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

2
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

3
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

4
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

5
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

6
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly