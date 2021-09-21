Dengue Menace: Another 275 people hospitalised in 24 hours

Another 275 dengue patients were newly admitted to the hospitals across the country in the last 24 hours until 8am on Tuesday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the newly infected, 211 were admitted to different hospitals in the capital while the rest 64 were hospitalised outside the Dhaka.

Among them, 857 patients are being treated in hospitals inside Dhaka and 203 in hospitals outside the capital.

Currently, some 1,072 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different public and private hospitals across the country.

Since January this year, 15,976 people have been diagnosed with dengue with 14,845 recoveries, so far.

The country also saw 59 dengue-related deaths this year.

This year, the number of dengue patients has already reached the second highest level in 21 years.

The country witnessed 12 dengue related deaths in July, another 34 deaths in August and 13 more in September.