Dengue menace: Another 234 hospitalised in 24 hours

Another 234 dengue patients were newly admitted to the hospitals across the country in the last 24 hours until 8am on Thursday displaying a decline in number of cases compared to yesterday.

Earlier on Wednesday, 307 dengue patients were hospitalised, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the newly infected, 182 were admitted to different hospitals in the capital while the rest 52 were hospitalised outside the Dhaka.

Currently, some 1,247 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different public and private hospitals across the country.

Among them, 1047 patients are being treated in hospitals inside Dhaka and 200 in hospitals outside the capital.

Since January this year, 15,065 people have been diagnosed with dengue with 13,761 recoveries, so far.

The country also saw 57 dengue-related deaths this year.