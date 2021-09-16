Dengue menace: Another 234 hospitalised in 24 hours

Health

TBS Report
16 September, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2021, 06:25 pm

Related News

Dengue menace: Another 234 hospitalised in 24 hours

Among the newly infected, 182 were admitted to different hospitals in the capital

TBS Report
16 September, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2021, 06:25 pm
Dengue patients taking treatment in a hospital: Photo: TBS
Dengue patients taking treatment in a hospital: Photo: TBS

Another 234 dengue patients were newly admitted to the hospitals across the country in the last 24 hours until 8am on Thursday displaying a decline in number of cases compared to yesterday.

Earlier on Wednesday, 307 dengue patients were hospitalised, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the newly infected, 182 were admitted to different hospitals in the capital while the rest 52 were hospitalised outside the Dhaka.

Currently, some 1,247 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different public and private hospitals across the country.

Among them, 1047 patients are being treated in hospitals inside Dhaka and 200 in hospitals outside the capital.

Since January this year, 15,065 people have been diagnosed with dengue with 13,761 recoveries, so far.    

The country also saw 57 dengue-related deaths this year.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Dengue / Dengue Cases / dengue cases rise

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Chaldal will double its capacity through foreign investment

Chaldal will double its capacity through foreign investment

44m | Videos
Bonton Connect: All day internet at Tk5

Bonton Connect: All day internet at Tk5

49m | Videos
A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

1d | Videos
Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

2
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

3
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

4
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

5
RMG'S Back-To-Back LC Facility
RMG

Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers

6
TBS Illustration
World+Biz

Countries with the highest rape incidents