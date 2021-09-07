Dengue menace: 343 more hospitalised in 24 hrs

Health

TBS Report
07 September, 2021, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2021, 08:17 pm

Another 343 people were hospitalised with the mosquito-borne disease, Dengue fever in the last 24 hours until Monday morning, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the new patients, 286 were admitted to various government and private hospitals in Dhaka while the rest 57 cases were reported from outside the Dhaka division.

According to the DGHS, 12,434 patients were diagnosed and hospitalised with dengue this year while 52 of them died.

Currently, some 1,281 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in the country until Tuesday morning, the DGHS said.

Of them, 1,133 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 148 were listed outside the Dhaka.

So far, 11,101 dengue patients have been released from hospitals after recovery, according to the DGHS.

The dengue outbreak has become a cause of major concern as the country is battling the deadlier second wave of coronavirus with its limited healthcare facilities.

 

