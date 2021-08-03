Dengue menace: 264 patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, 264 new dengue cases were reported across the country by the health authorities this morning.

Over 100 dengue patients have been reported daily for more than a week, triggering worries as health services are already overwhelmed with THE increasing number of Covid-19 cases and fatalities.

Of the new Aedes mosquito-borne disease, 248 were reported in Dhaka while 16 were from outside the capital, said a bulletin of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

According to the DGHS, 1,072 patients are currently receiving treatment at different hospitals across the country.

A vast majority of dengue patients are from Dhaka with only 47 being treated in hospitals outside the capital.

Some 3,446 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January and 2,370 of them have been recovered.

Last year, the DGHS reported 1,193 dengue cases and three confirmed dengue-related deaths.

Before that as per the official figures, 101,354 dengue cases and 179 deaths were recorded in Bangladesh in 2019.