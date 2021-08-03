Dengue menace: 264 patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

Health

TBS Report
03 August, 2021, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2021, 05:11 pm

Related News

Dengue menace: 264 patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

Over 100 dengue patients have been reported daily for more than a week

TBS Report
03 August, 2021, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2021, 05:11 pm
Dengue patients taking treatment in a hospital: Photo: TBS
Dengue patients taking treatment in a hospital: Photo: TBS

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, 264 new dengue cases were reported across the country by the health authorities this morning.

Over 100 dengue patients have been reported daily for more than a week, triggering worries as health services are already overwhelmed with THE increasing number of Covid-19 cases and fatalities.

Of the new Aedes mosquito-borne disease, 248 were reported in Dhaka while 16 were from outside the capital, said a bulletin of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

According to the DGHS, 1,072 patients are currently receiving treatment at different hospitals across the country.

A vast majority of dengue patients are from Dhaka with only 47  being treated in hospitals outside the capital.

Some 3,446 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January and 2,370 of them have been recovered.

Last year, the DGHS reported 1,193 dengue cases and three confirmed dengue-related deaths.

Before that as per the official figures, 101,354 dengue cases and 179 deaths were recorded in Bangladesh in 2019.

Bangladesh / Top News

Dengue / Dengue Fever / Dengue Cases / Dengue Cases Spike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

21h | Videos
TBS Today: Export sector reopens, why not SMEs?

TBS Today: Export sector reopens, why not SMEs?

21h | Videos
TBS Wheels: Brand new car at affordable price

TBS Wheels: Brand new car at affordable price

21h | Videos
Indifference to hygienics seen among workers as RMG factories re-open despite lockdown

Indifference to hygienics seen among workers as RMG factories re-open despite lockdown

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

4
Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank
Bangladesh

Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank

5
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 

6
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house