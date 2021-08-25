Dengue menace: 2 more deaths, 258 hospitalised in 24 hrs

TBS Report
25 August, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2021, 06:15 pm

The country saw 12 dengue-related deaths in July and 28 this month taking the total fatalities to 38 in the current year

File Photo:TBS
File Photo:TBS

The country witnessed deaths of another two dengue patients, while 278 more were admitted to hospitals across the country in the last 24 hours until Wednesday morning.

Among the new cases, 230 were from the capital and 48 from other parts of the country, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in a regular bulletin.

The country saw 12 dengue-related deaths in July and 28 this month taking the total fatalities to 40 in the current year.

Currently, a total of 1,090 dengue patients are taking treatment at different hospitals across the country.

Among them, 987 patients were being treated in Dhaka hospitals and the rest in hospitals in other districts.

Since January this year, 8,853 people have been diagnosed with dengue and 7,721 have recovered.    

Although dengue cases were low since January, those suddenly spiked in July and jumped higher in August this year.

