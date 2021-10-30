Dengue Menace: 2 more deaths, 152 hospitalised in last 24hrs

Health

TBS Report
30 October, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2021, 06:45 pm

Two more people died of dengue fever in the last 24 hours till 8 am Saturday. 

At the same time, 152 more people infected with the disease have been hospitalised in various government and private medical facilities across the country. 

Of the patients, 108 infections were reported inside Dhaka and the remaining 44 were from outside the capital. 

So far 91 people have died from dengue fever since January this year. 

A total of 790 dengue patients are taking treatment right now at different hospitals across the country. 

As of Saturday, 23,509 people were diagnosed and hospitalised with dengue fever this year, 22,628 of whom got released after recovery.

Dengue

