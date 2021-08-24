Dengue Menace: 1 more dead, 258 hospitalised in 24 hrs

Another dengue patient died and 258 more were admitted to hospitals across the country in the last 24 hours until Tuesday morning.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a regular bulletin said among the new cases 212 were from the capital and 46 from other parts of the country.

Currently, a total of 1,077 dengue patients are taking treatment at different hospitals across the country.

Among them, 988 patients were being treated in Dhaka hospitals and the rest in hospitals in other districts.

Since January this year, 8,575 people have been diagnosed with dengue and 7,458 have recovered.

Although dengue cases were low since January, those suddenly spiked in July and jumped higher in August this year.

The country saw 12 dengue related deaths in July and 26 this month taking the total fatalities to 38 in the current year.