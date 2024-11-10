Dengue kills 53 in first 10 days of November

UNB
10 November, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2024, 08:34 pm

Some 4,396 patients are receiving treatment in different hospitals across the country

Each year, the death toll keeps rising from dengue fever in Bangladesh. Photo: TBS
Each year, the death toll keeps rising from dengue fever in Bangladesh. Photo: TBS

At least 53 people died from dengue in first 10 days of November, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Meanwhile, the DGHS reported five more deaths in 24 hours till this morning (10 November).

With the new fatalities, the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh rose to 350 this year.

In the recent fatalities, 2 were reported in the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), 2 in the Dhaka North City Corporation (DSCC), 1 in the Dhaka Division (outside the city corporation).

During the period, 1337 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever.

Of them, 257 dengue patients were admitted in hospital under Dhaka North City Corporation while 172 were hospitalised in Dhaka South City Corporation.

Some 4,396 patients are receiving treatment in different hospitals across the country.

A total of 69,922 dengue cases have been reported since 1 January 2024. 

Last year, 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.

The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 3, 18,749 recoveries last year.

Dengue / Bangladesh

