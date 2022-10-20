Dengue infections in Cox's Bazar on the decline

Dengue infections have started to decrease in Cox's Bazar, a tourist city that had become a dengue hotspot after Dhaka.

According to the information provided by the Cox's Bazar District Health Department, 15,349 people including Rohingyas have been infected with dengue in Cox's Bazar district between January and 19 October this year, of whom 33 people died.

Among those infected, 13,886 were Rohingyas and of the deceased 27 were Rohingya citizens.

Acting Civil Surgeon of Cox's Bazar Dr Mohiuddin Alamgir said that dengue outbreak has started to decrease in Cox's Bazar. However, the danger is not yet over.

In the first 19 days of October, 420 people were infected in Cox's Bazar. Out of them 137 are Rohingyas.

Earlier, 1,698 people were infected with Dengue in September, 3,668 people in August, 5,021 people in July, 3,748 people in June, and 794 people from January to May.

Stating that the incidence of dengue in Cox's Bazar has decreased according to the overall statistics, the acting civil surgeon said that dengue patients are being treated in district and upazila health complexes and Rohingya camp hospitals.

Besides, various awareness activities including the destruction of mosquito breeding places are ongoing. It has been possible to bring the outbreak of dengue under control since September, said Dr Mohiuddin Alamgir.

Superintendent of Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital Dr Mominur Rahman said that although it was possible to control the Dengue spread in Rohingya camps, there is some outbreak in different areas of the district including Cox's Bazar city.

He said that dengue can be brought under control if places are cleaned to stop mosquito breeding, and if the mosquito eradication programmes are intensified.