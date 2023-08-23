Dengue deaths cross 500-mark

The death toll from dengue infection rose to 506 as the country reported 13 new deaths in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

During the period, 2,070 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new cases, 857 were reported in Dhaka city and 1,213 were from various parts of the country.

So far 98,098 dengue patients were released from hospitals in the country this year.

In addition, 10,6429 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals this year, according to the DGHS data.

Comparatively, the highest number of dengue cases ever was recorded in 2019, with a reported count of 101,354.

Health officials and experts have stressed coordinated efforts and a national plan to battle the current onslaught of dengue.