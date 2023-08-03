Dengue death toll surges to 283, highest in history

TBS Report
03 August, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2023, 10:34 pm

Dengue death toll surges to 283, highest in history

This year’s outbreak has more room to run and worsen further

Photo: Rajib Dhar
Photo: Rajib Dhar

Bangladesh has recorded the highest ever dengue-related annual death toll at 283 this year, with 10 more patients dying in the 24 hours till Thursday morning and ample time remaining for this year's outbreak to worsen further.

In the previous annual record, the country witnessed 281 dengue deaths in 2022.

Almost 2,589 new dengue patients were hospitalised in the 24 hours till Thursday morning, bringing this year's case tally to 59,716, according to the Directorate General of Health Services data.

With new symptoms, dengue turns more unpredictable

Professor Emeritus Dr ABM Abdullah, personal physician of the prime minister, told The Business Standard, those who were infected this season or in previous years have to observe extra vigilance as second- and third-time infections are causing most fatalities.

In a worrying trend, dengue test results are also not reliable as the virus has mutated. Despite negative results, people have to continue monitoring possible dengue symptoms to determine if they are infected.

On top of dengue tests, symptomatic patients should also undergo CBC and platelet tests, Dr Abdullah said adding no country in the world can ensure 100% reliability for a single diagnostic test.

Personal awareness and mosquito control measures should also be bolstered to contain this year's menacing outbreak, the health official recommended.

Of the new cases till Thursday morning, 1,101 were reported in Dhaka city, and 1,488 from other parts of the country.

So far, 50,223 dengue patients have been released from hospitals this year.

A total of 9,210 dengue patients, including 4,650 in Dhaka, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, as per the health department data.

Comments

