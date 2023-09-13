Dengue death toll rises to 767 with 15 more deaths in a day

Grandmother cradles her 1.5 year-old-granddaughter on her lap as the mother of the child tries to fix the saline flow at Mugda Hospital in the capital on Sunday, 6 August 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Fifteen more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 767 this year.

During the period, 2,944 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 823 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to DGHS.

A total of 9,988 dengue patients, including 4,137 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 157,172 dengue cases, 146,417 recoveries.

In the first two weeks of September, the Aedes mosquito-borne Dengue has claimed the lives of 174 people across the country. 33,336 cases were reported during the same period.