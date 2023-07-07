Dengue death toll rises to 65

The country's dengue situation continues to deteriorate with one more falling victim to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.

Besides, 182 people were hospitalised with the infection during the period.

With the latest casualty, the country's official death toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose to 65 this year, shows Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) data. Of them, 18 people died in the seven days of July.

According to DGHS, most hospitals did not submit dengue reports as Friday was a public holiday. The complete data will be updated with tomorrow's report.

Meanwhile, of the new patients, 72 dengue patients were admitted to Dhaka hospitals and 110 outside Dhaka.

A total of 2,165 dengue patients, including 1,528 in Dhaka, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, according to the DGHS.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 11,298 dengue cases and 9,068 recoveries.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, last year, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries.