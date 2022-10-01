Dengue death toll rises to 56; 635 more hospitalised

Health

UNB
01 October, 2022, 06:40 pm
Dengue death toll rises to 56; 635 more hospitalised

File Photo:TBS
File Photo:TBS

Another dengue patient died in 24 hours till Saturday morning, raising this year's death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 56.

Besides, 635  patients were hospitalised with the viral fever as cases keep rising, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The latest death was reported from Barishal division raising the death toll in the division to 5.

The dengue death toll in Dhaka division remained unchanged at 27 and in Chattogram division at 24.

Of the new patients,518 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 117 outside it, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 2,158 dengue patients, including 1,658 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

On June 21, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the viral disease.

So far, the directorate has recorded 16,727 dengue cases and 14,513 recoveries this year.

