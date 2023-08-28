Dengue death toll rises to 556

Health

TBS Report
28 August, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2023, 10:21 pm

Related News

Dengue death toll rises to 556

TBS Report
28 August, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2023, 10:21 pm
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The death toll from dengue infection rose to 556 as the country reported eight new deaths in the last 24 hours till Monday morning.

During the period, 2,331 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new cases, 918 were reported in Dhaka city and 1,413 were from various parts of the country.

Hospitalised patients and fatalities have reached unprecedented levels in Bangladesh's history. DGHS has expressed concerns that the numbers might escalate further due to the rising number of infections across the country.

4 wards of South City marked as dengue red zone

According to Professor Dr Ahmedul Kabir, additional director general (administration) of DGHS, the health authority is grappling with the challenge of managing patients. 

"The efforts taken by the two city corporations of Dhaka to combat dengue have proven ineffective, resulting in a complex dengue outbreak this year. City corporations need to act smarter than the mosquitoes," he quipped. 

"The specific type of dengue that has surfaced suggests that victims will experience even greater shock in the upcoming year. The circumstances are expected to deteriorate due to the widespread transmission of the infection across primary, secondary, and tertiary stages. In cases of dengue, the focus should not primarily be on platelet counts; rather, effective fluid management is the primary concern," emphasised Dr Kabir.

So far 1,08,074 dengue patients were released from hospitals across the country this year. 

In addition, 1,16,842 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals this year, according to the DGHS data.

Comparatively, the highest number of dengue cases ever was recorded in 2019, with a reported count of 1,01,354.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Dengue / Bangladesh Health Care Sector

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

What to look for when you’re buying a new shower

5h | Habitat
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group&#039;s pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia on 24 June 2023. File Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

Wagner in Africa: The impact of Prighozin's death

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why are probe reports kept from the public?

5h | Panorama
More than 60% of female adolescents who use public transport in the capital become victims of some form of harassment. Some companies wanted to alleviate this pain and thus women-only ridesharing apps were born. PHOTO: Noor-A-Alam.

Women-only ridesharing apps step on the brakes

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

bhutan_halves_travel_fees_to_attract_tourists

Bhutan halves travel fees to attract tourists

1h | TBS World
Nepal launches e-visa for Bangladeshi visitors

Nepal launches e-visa for Bangladeshi visitors

6h | TBS World
How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

1d | TBS SPORTS
Putin and Prigozhin: How a long friendship turned ugly

Putin and Prigozhin: How a long friendship turned ugly

21h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh