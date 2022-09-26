Dengue death toll rises to 53 with three more deaths: DGHS

Health

UNB
26 September, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 05:21 pm

Related News

Dengue death toll rises to 53 with three more deaths: DGHS

UNB
26 September, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 05:21 pm
Dengue death toll rises to 53 with three more deaths: DGHS

Three more dengue patients died in 24 hours till Monday morning, raising this year's death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 53.

During this period, 482 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever as cases have continued to increase, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The latest deaths were reported from Dhaka division raising the death in the division to 26.

The dengue death toll in Chattogram division remained unchanged at 23 and in Barishal division at four.

Of the new patients, 328 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 154 outside it.

A total of 1,692 dengue patients, including 1,294 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

On June 21, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the viral disease.

This year, the directorate has recorded 14,362 dengue cases and 12,617 recoveries so far.

Bangladesh / Top News

Dengue

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Millennials of Bangladesh: The generation that grew in democracy, neoliberalism and disparity 

6h | Panorama
Samsung B Series TVs: The newest dimension to entertainment

Samsung B Series TVs: The newest dimension to entertainment

8h | Brands
Quartz Watches: The best of timeless pieces

Quartz Watches: The best of timeless pieces

8h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Visual representation is important to control our own narrative: Bangladeshi-born Pulitzer winner Fahmida Azim 

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Federer-Nadal: An example of arch-rivals

Federer-Nadal: An example of arch-rivals

22m | Videos
What will be the consequences of nuclear bombing in Ukraine?

What will be the consequences of nuclear bombing in Ukraine?

22m | Videos
Freshwater mangrove from Ratargul swamp

Freshwater mangrove from Ratargul swamp

3h | Videos
Work opportunity in Malaysia for Tk42,000!

Work opportunity in Malaysia for Tk42,000!

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

2
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh

6
FILE PHOTO: A customer pushes his shopping trolley in front of a Carrefour Hypermarket store in Saint-Herblain near Nantes, France January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD/File Photo
Bangladesh

French retailer Carrefour looks to expand business in Bangladesh