Dengue death toll rises to 50: DGHS

Two more dengue patients died in 24 hours till Friday morning, raising this year's death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 50.

During this period, 125 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever as cases have continued to increase, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The latest deaths were reported from Dhaka division raising the death in the division to 23.

The dengue death toll in Chattogram division remained unchanged at 23 and in Barishal division at four.

Of the new patients, 92 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 33 outside it.

A total of 1,514 dengue patients, including 1,174 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

On June 21, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the viral disease.

This year, the directorate has recorded 13,000 dengue cases and 11,436 recoveries so far.