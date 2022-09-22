Dengue death toll rises to 48 

Two more dengue patients died in 24 hours till Thursday morning, raising the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease to 48 this year.

Some 437 more people were hospitalised with dengue fever during the same period, the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) said in a bulletin.

Among the new patients, 306 were admitted to government and private hospitals in Dhaka, while the remaining 131 were outside Dhaka division.

The latest deaths were reported from Chattogram division, raising the death in the division to 23.

The dengue death toll in Dhaka division remained unchanged at 21 and in Barishal division at four.

A total of 1,529 dengue patients are currently undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country.

Since January this year, 12,875 people have been diagnosed with the viral disease. Of the infected, 11,298 patients were released from hospitals after recovery.