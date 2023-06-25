Dengue death toll rises to 45 with 3 new deaths, 399 new cases

Three more dengue patients died, and 399 more were hospitalised with the infection in the last 24 hours until Sunday morning.

With the new casualties, the official death toll from dengue rose to 45 this year, among whom 32 people died in 25 days of June, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 267 were admitted to Dhaka hospitals, and 132 were admitted in the rest of the country.

A total of 1,498 dengue patients, including 1,117 in Dhaka, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, according to the DGHS.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 7,238 dengue cases and 5,695 recoveries.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.