Dengue death toll rises to 45 with 3 new deaths, 399 new cases

Health

TBS Report
25 June, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2023, 06:35 pm

Related News

Dengue death toll rises to 45 with 3 new deaths, 399 new cases

TBS Report
25 June, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2023, 06:35 pm
Dengue death toll rises to 45 with 3 new deaths, 399 new cases

Three more dengue patients died, and 399 more were hospitalised with the infection in the last 24 hours until Sunday morning.

With the new casualties, the official death toll from dengue rose to 45 this year, among whom 32 people died in 25 days of June, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 267 were admitted to Dhaka hospitals, and 132 were admitted in the rest of the country.

A total of 1,498 dengue patients, including 1,117 in Dhaka, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, according to the DGHS.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 7,238 dengue cases and 5,695 recoveries.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.

Bangladesh / Top News

Dengue

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Lear’s macaws ( illegally imported birds and recently seized at the airport) were sent to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park, Gazipur, where they are currently kept in quarantine. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

Smuggled Lear's macaw in Bangladesh: Can the endangered birds return to the wild?

5h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

A historical insight into Bangladesh through a trove of Bangabandhu’s speeches 

5h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Bentley Home: A new luxury furniture brand arrives in Dhaka

7h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Ease up your Eid ul Adha kitchen work with the right equipment

6h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Padma Bridge: New Possibilities for the South's Economy

Padma Bridge: New Possibilities for the South's Economy

49m | TBS Today
Wagner boss abandons mutiny, leaving Russia

Wagner boss abandons mutiny, leaving Russia

3h | TBS World
How to tackle heatwave?

How to tackle heatwave?

8h | TBS Stories
Narayanganj Cricket Academy offers free practice to all

Narayanganj Cricket Academy offers free practice to all

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

5
Photo_Mumit M
Bangladesh

Bangladesh ventures into lithium battery production

6
Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month
Economy

Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month