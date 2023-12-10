Dengue death toll rises to 1,661 with 9 more deaths in 24 hrs

Nine more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Sunday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,661 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

During the 24-hour period, 459 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, said the directorate.

Of the new patients, 86 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka, and 373 were hospitalised outside it.

On Sunday, a total of 2,291 dengue patients, including 580 in the capital and 1,711 were receiving treatment at hospitals.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 3,17,232 dengue cases and 3,13,280 recoveries this year.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Additionally, 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries were registered last year.