Dengue death toll rises to 1,661 with 9 more deaths in 24 hrs

Health

TBS Report
10 December, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2023, 10:30 pm

Related News

Dengue death toll rises to 1,661 with 9 more deaths in 24 hrs

TBS Report
10 December, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2023, 10:30 pm
File Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS
File Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS

Nine more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Sunday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,661 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

During the 24-hour period, 459 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, said the directorate.

Of the new patients, 86 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka, and 373 were hospitalised outside it.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On Sunday, a total of 2,291 dengue patients, including 580 in the capital and 1,711 were receiving treatment at hospitals.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 3,17,232 dengue cases and 3,13,280 recoveries this year.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Additionally, 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries were registered last year.

Bangladesh

Dengue / Dengue death toll

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Khandaker Hasib Rafin’s Starlet Glanza V is one of the finest examples of the model to roam around Dhaka’s streets. Photo: Akif Hamid

1999 Starlet Glanza V: The uncrowned prince

9h | Wheels
Jamal Jamaloo: The song, dance and magic

Jamal Jamaloo: The song, dance and magic

10h | Features
US Veto: Israel's license to kill

US Veto: Israel's license to kill

16h | Panorama
In the last 30 years, Akter Hossain performed more than 5,000 magic shows all over the country, even in India. Photos: Noor-A-Alam

The fading enchantment of Dhaka's magic schools

16h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Wealth and income of ministers and state ministers increased

Wealth and income of ministers and state ministers increased

4h | TBS Stories
Fake toll plaza on Indian highway

Fake toll plaza on Indian highway

3h | TBS World
Farmers' investments fail to match returns: Study

Farmers' investments fail to match returns: Study

2h | TBS Economy
The US is sending another 14,000 shells to Israel

The US is sending another 14,000 shells to Israel

5h | TBS World