Dengue: Death toll rises to 1,622 with 7 more deaths reported Thursday

Dengue patients at Mugda Medical College & Hospital. The photo was taken on Saturday, 2 September 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Seven more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Thursday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,622 this year.

During the period, 877 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 3,479 dengue patients, including 908 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 3,11,891 dengue cases and 3,06,790 recoveries this year.

September has so far been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak this year with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.