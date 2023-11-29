Dengue death toll rises to 1,615 with 5 more deaths in a day

A mother ties the knot of her dengue infected sons longyi at a hospital in Dhaka. File photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Five more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,615 this year.

During the period, 968 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 193 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and 775 were hospitalised outside it, the DGHS said.

A total of 3,587 dengue patients, including 974 in the capital and 2,613 outside Dhaka, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 3,11,014 dengue cases and 3,05,812 recoveries this year.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.

