Dengue death toll rises to 1,615 with 5 more deaths in a day

Health

TBS Report
29 November, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2023, 06:06 pm

Related News

Dengue death toll rises to 1,615 with 5 more deaths in a day

Of the new patients, 193 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and 775 were hospitalised outside it

TBS Report
29 November, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2023, 06:06 pm
A mother ties the knot of her dengue infected sons longyi at a hospital in Dhaka. File photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
A mother ties the knot of her dengue infected sons longyi at a hospital in Dhaka. File photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Five more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,615 this year.

During the period, 968 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 193 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and 775 were hospitalised outside it, the DGHS said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A total of 3,587 dengue patients, including 974 in the capital and 2,613 outside Dhaka, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 3,11,014 dengue cases and 3,05,812 recoveries this year.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year. 
 

Top News

Dengue / Aedes / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Disadvantaged groups are more exposed to climate effects and less able to recover from damages. A Bangladeshi family travels to a safer location as water enters new areas after the cyclone Aila hit Bangladesh in 2009. Photo: Abir Abdullah

Climate and inequality entwinement imperils us all

11h | Panorama
A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

1d | Features
In Barishal’s case, the low-cost of travel via waterways encourages people to migrate to Dhaka and other cities, like Chattogram. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why nearly a-fifth of people from Barishal moved to Dhaka

1d | Panorama
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Political unrest hampers admission prep for HSC 2023 intake

1d | Education

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine is trying to increase exports amid fears

Ukraine is trying to increase exports amid fears

8m | TBS World
Critical operations for just Tk 20

Critical operations for just Tk 20

2h | TBS Face to Face
Taka appreciated officially, market reacts quite opposite

Taka appreciated officially, market reacts quite opposite

3h | TBS Economy
The fight is Awami League vs Awami League

The fight is Awami League vs Awami League

5h | TBS Stories