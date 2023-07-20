Dengue death toll rises to 155 with 9 deaths in 24 hours

UNB
20 July, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2023, 08:01 pm

Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Nine more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Thursday morning, raising the number of fatalities in Bangladesh to 155 in 2023.

During the period, 1,755 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 845 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to DGHS.

A total of 5,937 dengue patients, including 3,522 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 27,547 dengue cases, 21,455 recoveries this year.

The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 – the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.

 

