Dengue death toll rises to 1,543 with 4 more deaths

Health

UNB
18 November, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2023, 06:28 pm

Related News

Dengue death toll rises to 1,543 with 4 more deaths

UNB
18 November, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2023, 06:28 pm
Dengue patients inside mosquito nets in a city hospital. File Photo: Rajib Dhar
Dengue patients inside mosquito nets in a city hospital. File Photo: Rajib Dhar

Four more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Saturday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,543 this year.

During the period, 914 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.

A total of 5,186 dengue patients, including 1,307 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

So far, the DGHS has recorded 2, 99,964 dengue cases and 2, 93,235 recoveries this year.

September has so far been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak this year with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to the DGHS data.

 

Top News

Dengue / Dengue deaths / DGHS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Children from a day care center. Photo: Courtesy

What it takes to run a daycare centre in Dhaka

5h | Panorama
Syed Badrul Ahsan. Sketch: TBS

The towel around the chair

9h | Panorama
A mechanic is collecting reusable components from a discarded electronic device. Photo: Noor A Alam

The e-waste market of Dhaka

10h | Panorama
A higher population density in the cities compounded with a poor healthcare system is likely to spell more intense disease outbreaks. Photo: Nayem Ali

Are we prepared for the next major outbreak?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Japan’s economy sinks into contraction

Japan’s economy sinks into contraction

43m | TBS Economy
Bribery risk: Bangladesh ranks 2nd in South Asia

Bribery risk: Bangladesh ranks 2nd in South Asia

2h | TBS Economy
Why investors are not loving the dividends

Why investors are not loving the dividends

5h | TBS Markets
Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

1d | TBS Economy