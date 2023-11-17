Dengue death toll rises to 1,539 as 11 more die in a day

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Eleven more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Friday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,539 this year.

During the period, 956 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.

A total of 5,245 dengue patients, including 1,345 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 2,99,050 dengue cases and 2, 92,266 recoveries this year.

September has so far been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak this year with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.

